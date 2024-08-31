Two Steward Health Care hospital closed on Saturday morning in Mass.

The hospital that was once the nation's first dedicated COVID care center during the height of the pandemic is closing its doors for good.

Two Steward Health Care facilities are closing on Saturday, the Carney Hospital in Dorchester and Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer.

This despite months of pressure from politicians who say its executives are putting profits over patients.

We first learned of the possibility of these hospitals closing at the beginning of the year when it became clear that the company operating 9 hospitals in Massachusetts was in financial crisis.

Governor Maura Healey told the Texas based health care system to leave the state in February.

Steward Health Care filed for bankruptcy in May and began selling off their hospitals. They have signed off on deals to save six hospitals but the Carney and Nashoba Valley are not among them, impacting thousands of patients and staffers who have been there for decades.

"We’re going to have chaos," Ayer Select Board Member Jannice Livingston said on the eve of the closure of Nashoba Valley Medical Center. It's due to close its doors Saturday, along with fellow Steward Health Care facility Carney Hospital in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood — they couldn't be saved amid the bankruptcy crisis at Steward.

“I think it’ll be a lot like last time. You know, we’ll all be telling stories and memories of things that we’ve lived through and things that we’ve done. There will be laughter. There will be tears. We’ll see. It’s going to be really sad though. It’s been a really rough month.” said Emergency Nurse Maryann Rockett, who has been through the situation before with the shutdown of Quincy Hospital in 2020.

Healey announced on Friday that Boston Medical Center will take over operations at St. Elizabeth's in Brighton and Good Samaritan in Brockton.

