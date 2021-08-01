Local

Waterboro

Two Struck, Killed By Car Outside Maine Restaurant

45-year-old Mark Schepis and 12-year-old Luke Stephenson were fatally struck by a car outside Cozi Corner Cafe just after 9 a.m. Saturday

police tape
Shutterstock

A car that veered off a roadway into a parking lot outside a restaurant in East Waterboro struck and killed two individuals Saturday, according to police.

Deputies responded to the Cozi Corner Cafe at 199 Sokokis Trail just after 9 a.m.

An investigation found that a car being driven by Charles Stoddard, 64, of Waterboro, veered off the road and into the restaurant's parking area where patrons were waiting for their turn to enter the establishment.

Two Waterboro residents -- identified as 45-year-old Mark Schepis and 12-year-old Luke Stephenson -- died from their injuries.

No other information was immediately available, including what may have caused Stoddard to go off the road.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
The Associated Press/NBC 10 Boston

This article tagged under:

WaterboroMainecar crashpedestrian crashcharles stoddard
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us