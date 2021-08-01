Two Struck, Killed By Car Outside Maine Restaurant

A car that veered off a roadway into a parking lot outside a restaurant in East Waterboro struck and killed two individuals Saturday, according to police.

Deputies responded to the Cozi Corner Cafe at 199 Sokokis Trail just after 9 a.m.

An investigation found that a car being driven by Charles Stoddard, 64, of Waterboro, veered off the road and into the restaurant's parking area where patrons were waiting for their turn to enter the establishment.

Two Waterboro residents -- identified as 45-year-old Mark Schepis and 12-year-old Luke Stephenson -- died from their injuries.

No other information was immediately available, including what may have caused Stoddard to go off the road.