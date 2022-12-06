Local

Two Trucks ‘Storrowed' on Same Bridge on Memorial Drive in Cambridge

Two trucks traveling in opposite directions reportedly hit the bridge

By Asher Klein

Two trucks hit a bridge over Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Mass. on Tuesday in a double "storrowing" event.

"Storrowing" is a reference to Storrow Drive, where it is common for trucks to strike or even get stuck under the low bridges despite warning signs about the low clearance in the area.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the Memorial Drive at Massachusetts Avenue late Tuesday morning. Photos from the scene show a white utility truck on one side of the road, which police said hit one side of the bridge, and a green landscaping truck that police say hit the other side. The clearance for this particular bridge is nine feet.

More details on what happened were not immediately available. There were traffic delays in the area due to the investigation.

