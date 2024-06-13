New Hampshire

Two workers seriously injured after being struck by paving roller in Windham, NH

Both men are expected to survive, officials say

By Marc Fortier

Windham Fire Department

Two workers were seriously injured when they were struck by a paving roller in Windham, New Hampshire, on Wednesday afternoon.

Windham fire officials said they responded to a call around 4 p.m. Wednesday for a report of two people who were injured at the site of the new Nouria Gas Mart on Rockingham Road. The two patients had suffered leg injuries after being struck by a paving machine.

Once on scene, emergency personnel confirmed that two male patients had suffered serious lower leg injuries.

One of the patients was taken by ambulance to Griffin Park and transferred to a waiting medical helicopter, which flew him to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Massachusetts. The other was taken by ambulance to Parkland Medical Center in Derry.

The names and ages of the patients have not been released.

Fire officials said both patients are expected to survive.

Preliminary investigation shows that the operator of the paving unit struck a curb while operating the machine and was knocked off of it, fire officials said. A second employee was also injured as he tried to stop it.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
