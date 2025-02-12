Swastikas, hate messages written on ground at Tyngsborough Tesla charging station

Swastikas and hateful messages referring to Nazis were found on the ground by a Tesla vehicle charging station in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, Tuesday night.

The messages, according to footage from the scene, included "Normalize hate," a reference to goose stepping, the high-legged military marching style commonly associated with Nazi soldiers.

Tyngsborough police confirmed Wednesday they are investigating the hateful messages written in chalk that they've since washed off at the charging station on Middlesex Road and, while they are taking it seriously, said the incident appeared to be isolated.

"There have not been any similar reports anywhere in the community," Police Chief Shaun Woods said. "Acts of this nature are extremely rare in our community, and we take them seriously. The Tyngsborough Police Department prides itself on maintaining strong ties with the community, working closely with residents, businesses, and visitors to ensure that our town remains a safe and welcoming place for all. We are conducting a thorough investigation and encourage anyone with information to come forward."

There did not appear to be any surveillance footage of the area, according to police, who asked anyone with information to call police at 978-649-7504 or to email them at cshay@tyngsboroughma.gov.

After five antisemitic incidents at New England K-12 schools this week, ahead of Hanukkah, the Anti-Defamation League New England is calling the situation alarming. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Hate crimes have been on the rise in Massachusetts, according to a state-issued report on the matter released in September. There were 557 incidents reported in 2023, the most recent year for which data was available. It's the most since 2002 and a 26.5% increase from the year before, when 440 incidents were reported.

Destruction and vandalism of property are the most common types of bias crimes reported in Massachusetts, followed by intimidation and assault, according to the report, from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety & Security. Incidents most frequently target Black people, followed by gay people, Jewish people and white people, the report says.