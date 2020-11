The U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for a man after a car accident on the Veterans Memorial Bridge early Sunday morning.

The bridge separates Fall River and Somerset off Route 6 and overlooks the Taunton River.

Rescue crews from STA Castle and Air Station Cape Cod are on scene. Massachusetts State Police and Fall River Police are also assisting with rescue efforts.