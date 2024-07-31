U.S. Marshals seek prisoner who escaped during treatment at New Hampshire hospital

U.S. Marshals are searching for an escaped prisoner who authorities say managed to evade authorities when he was brought to a New Hampshire hospital for medical treatment.

Anthony Clark, 41, was being held at the Belknap County Department of Corrections for domestic violence charges, including strangulation, simple assault, stalking, and witness tampering. During a visit to Concord Hospital - Laconia, Clark was able to get free of an ankle monitoring device and escape the area, authorities say. The ankle bracelet was found off hospital grounds.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Clark has ties to New Hampshire, Massachusetts and California. He is considered a "looming threat" to his alleged victims, U.S. Marshals said.

Clark is described as five-foot-seven, 230 pounds, with brown eyes, short brown hair and tattoos on both upper forearms. He has an emoji-style tattoo on his right hand above the thumb, pictured above. He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

If you see Clark or someone matching his description, you are asked to call the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-WANTED-2 or District of New Hampshire at 603-225-1632. Tips can also be submitted via the USMS Tips App.