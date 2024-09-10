U.S. Senate election, key mayoral races on Rhode Island state primary ballots

Rhode Island voters are set to decide Tuesday which candidates will face off in this fall's U.S. Senate election.

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse faces a primary challenge from Mike Costa, a former Republican candidate for governor who lives in Bristol. Costa, now running in the Democratic primary, loaned his campaign $200,000 in personal funds and has booked more than $50,000 on broadcast advertising ahead of the primary. Whitehouse, who is running for a fourth term, has a massive financial advantage. His campaign booked more than $310,000 in broadcast advertising ahead of the primary and has $3.6 million in the bank.

On the Republican side, state Rep. Patricia Morgan is the only Senate candidate who has booked radio and television ads, according to the latest data from AdImpact. She represents West Warwick, Coventry, and Warwick in the state House, and formerly served as minority leader. She lost the Republican nomination for governor in 2018 to Allan Fung, placing second with 40% of the vote. She now faces Warwick resident Ray McKay in the Senate primary.

Meanwhile, there's no primary drama this time around for the state's two Democratic congressmen.

Last year, Democrat Gabe Amo faced nearly a dozen candidates to win his party’s nomination for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District. When Democratic Rep. David Cicilline resigned in 2023, Amo defeated 11 other Democrats – including the lieutenant governor – in a district that Democrats were highly favored to win in a general election. The crowded field meant that Amo ended up winning only a third of the vote to place first in that primary.

This year, however, it’s smooth sailing for Amo. None of his prior competitors are seeking to replace him as he runs for a full term. The other member of Rhode Island’s House delegation – freshman Democrat Seth Magaziner – won’t face a primary challenge, either.

Elsewhere in Rhode Island, Cranston, Pawtucket and Woonsocket are holding mayoral primaries, while the rest of Tuesday’s primaries are for General Assembly seats.

Polls close at 8 p.m.