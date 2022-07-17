Local

cambridge

Uber Driver, 2 Passengers Injured After SUV Crashes Into Bank in Cambridge

Cambridge police said there's no indication the 66-year-old Uber driver was impaired or distracted at the time of the crash

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Cambridge police

An SUV crashed into a Citizens Bank in Cambridge, Massachusetts, late Saturday night, sending an Uber driver and his two passengers to the hospital.

Cambridge police were called to the bank located at 822 Somerville Avenue around 11:11 p.m. for a report that a car had crashed into the building.

According to police, the Uber driver was traveling south on Massachusetts Avenue and took a left turn onto Somerville Avenue. As he turned onto Somerville Avenue, the car accelerated and crashed into the Citizens.

The bank suffered significant damage, as did the Toyota Highlander, which was towed from the scene, police said.

The 66-year-old Uber driver, whose name has not been released, remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators. According to police, there is no indication that he was impaired or distracted at the time of the crash.

The driver and two passengers were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

It's not immediately clear what factors contributed to the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

