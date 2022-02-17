Local

Boston

Uber Driver Attacked by Passenger in Boston

Police are still searching for the suspect, who is accused of punching and kicking his Uber driver

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

An Uber driver was attacked by his passenger in Boston Thursday morning, according to Boston police.

Police said they were called to Harold Park in Roxbury just before 10:45 a.m. The driver told police his passenger was speaking loudly on the phone and he asked him to quiet down. The passenger refused, and when he got out of the car he kicked the vehicle and punched and kicked the driver.

The driver refused treatment and was not taken to the hospital.

The suspect was wearing a red and white hooded sweatshirt, according to police. No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.

More Boston News

Boston 10 hours ago

Wu ‘Very Close' to Lifting City's Vax-Proof Requirement at Businesses

21 hours ago

Unions Rejoice After Judge Blocks Boston Employee Vaccine Mandate

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

BostonUberRoxburyuber driver attacked
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us