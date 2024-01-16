Uber is shutting down Drizly, CEO says

Uber Technologies Inc. is shutting down Drizly, the Boston-based booze delivery service it bought in 2021 for $1.1 billion in stock and cash.

"After an inspiring 12-year run with the highest of highs, our fair share of learnings, and countless memorable moments, I am writing to share that we've made the decision to close Drizly’s ‘doors’ this year," Drizly CEO Cathy Lewenberg wrote on LinkedIn on Monday evening.

Uber and Drizly did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

