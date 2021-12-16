Local

Dunkin'

Brits Offer a Spot of Light Banter on Boston Tea Party's Anniversary

Boston's U.K. consulate suggested that New England fell in love with its favorite coffee purveyor all because locals didn't know how to brew tea.

By Asher Klein

An 1846 print depicting the Boston Tea Party.
Via Library of Congress

What's a little tea spilled between friends?

Thursday was the 248th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, and the United Kingdom's consulate in Boston didn't let the occasion go unnoticed.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The Tea Party, of course, took place when Boston colonists led by Samuel Adams snuck aboard a ship and threw imported British tea into the harbor to protest British taxation policy. It's considered a major event preceding the American Revolution, but the consulate joked Wednesday that it had another major knock-on effect.

Yes, the Kendall Square-based consulate -- technically in Cambridge, not far from the road where the Minute Men sent harried Red Coast fleeing back to Boston several years after the Tea Party -- suggested that New England fell in love with its favorite coffee purveyor all because locals didn't know how to brew tea.

A new study published in PLOS Medicine journal shows that people who drank four to six cups of coffee or tea daily had a lower incidence of stroke and dementia. Multiple studies have also found an association between moderate consumption of coffee and better brain health.

It sounds like there will be more jokes in store for the two allies at the upcoming 250th anniversary of the event in 2023.

More Boston Colony News

Paul Revere Dec 12

Paul Revere Family Artifacts Found in Mass. Attic Up for Auction

Weybridge Oct 12

Old Vt. Graveyard, Resting Place of Bunker Hill Fighter, to Be Moved Because of Erosion

This article tagged under:

Dunkin'United KingdomDunkincoffeeboston tea party
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us