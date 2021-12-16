What's a little tea spilled between friends?

Thursday was the 248th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, and the United Kingdom's consulate in Boston didn't let the occasion go unnoticed.

The Tea Party, of course, took place when Boston colonists led by Samuel Adams snuck aboard a ship and threw imported British tea into the harbor to protest British taxation policy. It's considered a major event preceding the American Revolution, but the consulate joked Wednesday that it had another major knock-on effect.

In all seriousness, as excited as we are about this year’s anniversary, we can’t wait to commemorate 2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ years in 2023 by shining a global spotlight on the historical connections between our two nations. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YgxQOA2cdA — UK Consulate Boston (@UKinBoston) December 16, 2021

Yes, the Kendall Square-based consulate -- technically in Cambridge, not far from the road where the Minute Men sent harried Red Coast fleeing back to Boston several years after the Tea Party -- suggested that New England fell in love with its favorite coffee purveyor all because locals didn't know how to brew tea.

It sounds like there will be more jokes in store for the two allies at the upcoming 250th anniversary of the event in 2023.