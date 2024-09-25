UMass Amherst police investigating reports of Peeping Tom looking at female students in showers

University of Massachusetts Amherst police say they are investigating numerous reports of a Peeping Tom who has been looking at female students while they are showering in campus residence halls.

Police said they have now received five reports from residents of the Grayson and Field residence halls about a male who has been looking at female residents while they have been showering. The incidents occurred between Sept. 16-18.

The first incident was reported at 11:19 p.m. on Sept. 16 by phone and was treated as an isolated incident, according to police. A second report was then received at 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 17, saying that a male had been seen looking at or attempting to use a cellphone to look over the top of the shower curtains in the bathroom on the third floor of Field residence hall. A third report was received at 2:11 a.m. on Sept. 18. That incident occurred on the seventh floor of Grayson, and the reporting party said a college-aged male, about 5'10" with short brownish-blonde hair, wearing maroon shorts and a black hooded sweatshirt was also trying to use a cellphone to look over the top of the shower curtain and take photos or video.

After crime alerts were posted in both dorms, a fourth and then a fifth report were received by police indicating similar incidents on Sept. 17 at 1 a.m. on the sixth floor of Field and on Sept. 18 at 1 a.m. on the fifth floor of Grayson.

UMass Amherst police said they are actively investigating the incidents, and encourage students to immediately report suspicious behavior to them at 413-545-2121 or online at https://www.umass.edu/umpd/anonymous-witness-form.