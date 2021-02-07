UMass Amherst Raises COVID Risk Level, Pauses Athletics Amid Continuing Surge in Cases

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge at The University of Massachusetts at Amherst, the university revealed Sunday that the campus risk level has been raised and all athletics are being paused for at least two weeks.

The risk level is being raised from "elevated" to "high," effective 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7. It will stay this way for a minimum of 14 days, UMass said in a statement.

The High Risk designation will only be lifted after substantial improvement in public health conditions, the university said.

UMass Amherst has also temporarily suspended all athletic activities, including games and practices.

The announcement comes two days after the university implemented a number of other public health measures.

On Friday it was revealed that student gatherings of all sizes would be banned after what school officials described as "a concerning rise" in new positive COVID-19 cases.

In addition to the ban on on and off campus gatherings, the school implemented a series of other precautionary measures effective at 3 p.m. Friday, including limiting the Campus Rec Center to virtual activities, banning in-person dining and not allowing visitors on campus.

Building access is also being restricted, though the school said face-to-face instruction and research spaces remain open. School officials said there is "no evidence that transmission has occurred during in-person instruction."

There is also no indication at this time of increased transmission rates between students and university staff. On-site and hybrid staff will continue their normal work schedules unless otherwise directed.

The Campus Center and Student Union buildings will be open for individual access but no gatherings are allowed.

Recent test results showed 239 new positive cases from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, with a growing positivity rate of 2.9%.

"Contact tracing data indicates that transmission of the virus is especially prevalent among some undergraduate students not following social distancing and mask protocols in social or residential settings, both on and off campus," school officials said in a statement.

Statewide, Massachusetts has actually been seeing a decline in positivity rate, hospitalizations and active cases of late, leading Gov. Charlie Baker to announce he is easing some of the state's COVID-19 restrictions effective Monday.

Capacity limits at restaurants, gyms and other businesses will increase from 25% to 40%. The state is, however, continuing to maintain a limit of 10 people at indoor gatherings and 25 people at outdoor gatherings.