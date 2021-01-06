UMass Basketball Game in Washington Postponed Due to Riot at Capitol

A political riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., prompted the postponement of the University of Massachusetts' basketball game at George Washington University.

Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, interrupting the process to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the election's winner.

The game was scheduled for 6 p.m. in Washington. That's when a curfew will go into effect in the nation's capital.

Supporters of President Donald Trump protesting the election results broke into the Senate chamber Wednesday, activating a lockdown for the U.S. Capitol building and curfew for Washington, D.C.

"Due to the current protests in Washington, D.C., and the curfew issued by Washington officials, the scheduled Wednesday Atlantic 10 Conference men's basketball game between Massachusetts and George Washington has been postponed," UMass said in a statement. "The Atlantic 10 will work with both institutions to reschedule the game at a later date."

The school went on to say that the team is leaving Washington and will return to Massachusetts Wednesday night.