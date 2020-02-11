UMass Boston Announces Next Chancellor

The University of Massachusetts board of trustees has selected Marcelo Suarez-Orozco to serve as the new chancellor for the system's Boston campus.

Suarez-Orozco had been recommended for the post by UMass President Marty Meehan. The board approved the recommendation on Monday.

Suarez-Orozco is the Wasserman Dean at the University of California Los Angeles, where he leads a graduate school, 16 research institutes, and two academic programs. He has also previously held positions at Harvard University and New York University.

His academic research has focused on immigration, education, and globalization. UMass-Boston has about 16,000 students, most of whom are commuters.