Local

mbta history

Unbuilt Boston: A Baloney Train and Other Failed MBTA Ideas

Take a look at some of the failed prototypes and unrealized plans in Boston’s transportation history with the author of "Boston in Transit"

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Imagine what Boston would be like if it had an elevated railway running through it, or if the transit lines travelled along different paths.

On this episode of Boston Decoded, we take a look at some of the failed prototypes and unrealized plans in Boston’s transportation history with former architect Steven Beaucher. He is the owner of Ward Maps in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and recently published a book about the city’s transportation history titled “Boston in Transit.”

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Beaucher had some fascinating “what-ifs” to share including baloney-shaped trains, a longer Blue Line and completely different transit cars. One prototype was even destroyed under “mysterious” circumstances.

More MBTA News

mbta Jul 1

Major Green Line Section Going Offline in August

the t Jun 8

MBTA Orange Line Derailment: New Video Shows Small Explosion as Train Derails

This article tagged under:

mbta historymbtaRob MichaelsonBoston Decodedboston history
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us