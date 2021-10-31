Unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash Lottery Ticket Expiring Monday

Someone is about to lose $100,000 that's rightfully theirs.

A winning lottery ticket purchased in Framingham, Massachusetts, a year ago is expiring on Monday, state lottery officials said. The top prize of the Mass Cash game is $100,000.

The winning ticket was sold at the Centre Mobil at 1063 Worcester Road. Its numbers are 13-14-15-19-25, and the person with the ticket can pick it up at one of the state's claim centers in Braintree, Dorchester, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield and Worcester.

If the prize isn't claimed, the money will go to the state to be distributed to the cities and towns.