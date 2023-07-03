Undocumented people can now apply for driver's licenses in Rhode Island

Rhode Island became the latest state to allow undocumented immigrants to apply for driver's licenses.

The legislation went into effect on Sunday after being passed last year, according to WJAR.

Applications officially opened on Monday to start the license process.

The person must prove their identity, residency and tax return in order to apply for the license. It will not be considered a valid ID but it would be helpful to acquire insurance.

"These driving permits really are gonna allow us to just be safer and hopefully know that if we were to get into an accident with somebody who's undocumented, which you would never know, this person has insurance." said Karen Alzante, a representative.

17 other states have passed similar laws, including Massachusetts, which started accepting appointments for applications on Saturday.