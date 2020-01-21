Dog in NH Diagnosed With Rarely Seen Valley Fever

The University of New Hampshire says a pathologist at its veterinary lab recently diagnosed a fungal disease called Valley Fever in a rescue dog from Arizona.

It was the first time the lab had diagnosed the disease in a dog in New Hampshire. The disease, which is treatable, is common in the Southwest and rarely seen in native New England dogs.

Common early symptoms of Valley Fever in dogs are coughing, fever, weight loss, lack of appetite, and lack of energy. Most dogs recover.