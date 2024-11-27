missing person

UNH student with ties to Navy, ROTC missing nearly a week, police say

Alexis Garcia's black Mercedes was found near the Scammell Bridge rest area off Route 4 on Tuesday morning, after a welfare check was requested, according to Durham police

By Asher Klein

Alexis Garcia​, a missing University of New Hampshire student, seen here in August
Police are looking for a University of New Hampshire student last seen nearly a week ago, and whose car was found near a bridge in Durham.

Alexis Garcia, a 24-year-old from Illinois, has ties to the U.S. Navy and Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps, Durham police said Wednesday. Friends had last seen him Thursday night, they said

His black Mercedes was found near the Scammell Bridge rest area off Route 4 on Tuesday morning, after a welfare check was requested, according to police. It hadn't been unoccupied since Saturday night.

Police don't believe foul play is involved in Garcia's disappearance, and asked that anyone with information about him, or who has seen him, to email investigators at detective@ci.durham.nh.us.

Garcia is 5-foot-9, with brown hair and eyes.

