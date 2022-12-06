Unhoused Person Found Sleeping in Boston Classroom, Leaving Parents Outraged

Parents are demanding answers after a person was found sleeping in a Boston Public Schools classroom before the start of school on Tuesday.

The person, who school officials said was experiencing homelessness, was found by a staff member at The Richard J. Murphy K-8 school in Dorchester, according to a letter sent to the school community by Principal Courtney Sheppeck.

Sheppeck said the person never interacted with any students and was not dangerous, but the discovery has parents concerned about security going forward.

“I’m horrified. I’m horrified that my child could have been in danger because we're lucky enough that it was a sleeping homeless man and it wasn’t somebody intending to harm the children. I truly feel there is zero security at the school. If someone was able to get in and remain in the school building after hours and overnight there is no security. There is no safety for our children," one parent told NBC10 Boston.

Boston police are investigating. A spokesperson for the district said they are working to increase security at the building.

"Following an investigation into the matter, we will determine what additional safety measures can be taken at the school to ensure that this does not happen again," the district said in an email to NBC10 Boston.