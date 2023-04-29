Local

New Hampshire

‘Untimely Death' at NH Dept. of Corrections Psych Unit Under Investigation

The NH Department of Corrections released little information Saturday night but said the patient's death remains under investigation.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

police light
NBC

Authorities are investigating a patient's "untimely death" in the secure psychiatric unit at the state prison in Concord, New Hampshire.

The NH Department of Corrections released little information Saturday night but said the person's death remains under investigation and the agency has requested assistance from state police.

The person's name was not released.

Further information is not expected to be provided until next of kin is notified and an autopsy is completed.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireDepartment of Corrections
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us