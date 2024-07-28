‘Unusual' road closure in Cambridge

A road had to be closed in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Saturday evening for an uncommon reason.

Cambridge police say a 30' boat slid off its trailer at Cambridge and Third streets around 7 p.m., resulting in the "unusual road closure."

According to police, the driver had stopped at a traffic light, and when they accelerated through the intersection, the safety chains failed and the boat slid onto the roadway.

An unusual road closure tonight around 7 p.m., after a 30’ boat slid off its trailer at Cambridge & Third Streets. The driver stopped for the light and when they accelerated through intersection the safety chains failed and the boat slid onto the road. There were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/7LcPIZ0BLl — Cambridge Police Department (@CambridgePolice) July 28, 2024

There were no injuries, police said.

It was not immediately clear when the road reopened.