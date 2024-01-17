Lindsay Clancy

Update expected in case of Duxbury mom accused of murdering her children

Clancy is being held without bail. Her lawyer blames postpartum depression for the incident, and is currently being treated at mental health facility

By Staff Reports

Lindsay Clancy, a Duxbury mother accused in the killings of her three children, appears in a Massachusetts court from her hospital bed on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

New evidence is expected be discussed Wednesday in the case of Lindsay Clancy, the mother accused of killing her three young children last year at their Duxbury, Massachusetts, home.

Clancy pleaded not guilty to strangling her children back in January 2023. She survived slitting her own wrists and neck and a jump out of a window, prosecutors have said.

At an October court appearance from Tewksbury Hospital, she remained paralyzed from the suicide attempt.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Her husband, Patrick Clancy, was out of the house at the time the children were strangled — allegedly in a calculated attempt to buy time for the killings. Prosecutors have said Lindsay Clancy tied exercise bands bands around the children's necks.

Her lawyer blames postpartum depression for the crimes and said she was overmedicated at time.

Clancy was held without bail and is currently being treated at mental health facility.

More on the Lindsay Clancy case

Duxbury Oct 26, 2023

Duxbury mom accused of killing her children held without bail

Lindsay Clancy Oct 24, 2023

New court docs shed light on search of Duxbury home where children were killed

Lindsay Clancy Sep 15, 2023

Grand jury indicts Duxbury woman accused of killing her 3 kids

This article tagged under:

Lindsay Clancy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us