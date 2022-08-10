Update Expected in Investigation into Disappearance of Harmony Montgomery

Authorities will give an update on the investigation into the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery on Thursday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's office said Wednesday.

Harmony was last seen in late 2019 when she was 5 years old. She was last known to be living with her father in Manchester, New Hampshire.

TIMELINE: The Search for Harmony Montgomery

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating Harmony. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the 24-hour tip line dedicated to her rescue at 603-203-6060.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.