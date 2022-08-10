Local

Update Expected in Investigation into Disappearance of Harmony Montgomery

By Thea DiGiammerino

Manchester Police

Authorities will give an update on the investigation into the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery on Thursday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's office said Wednesday.

Harmony was last seen in late 2019 when she was 5 years old. She was last known to be living with her father in Manchester, New Hampshire.

TIMELINE: The Search for Harmony Montgomery

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating Harmony. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the 24-hour tip line dedicated to her rescue at 603-203-6060.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us