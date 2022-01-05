Mayor Wu to Give Update on Boston's COVID Situation Amid Omicron-Fueled Surge

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is set to discuss on Wednesday how the omicron variant-fueled surge of COVID-19 is affecting the city's health care workers and how the city is working to alleviate that strain.

More than 9 out of 10 intensive care unit beds at Boston hospitals have been occupied as COVID cases spike in the city. Massachusetts has moved to preserve hospital capacity amid the surge, while state health care leaders have asked the public to do what it can to help hospitals, which are reaching a "crisis point."

Wu is scheduled to speak outside Tufts Medical Center, along with the hospital's president and CEO, Michael Tarnoff. Her remarks will be livestreamed on this page.

She'll also address how Boston's B-Together program -- under which indoor diners will soon be required to be vaccinated -- aims to help not only medical workers but residents and local businesses, her office said.

Boston's COVID test positivity was 18.2%, with an average of 154 positive tests per 100,000 residents, as of last week, the most recent data was available on the city's COVID dashboard. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 117,014 cases as of Tuesday and 1,522 deaths, while 91,664 cases were listed as recovered.

Nearly 320 people were hospitalized per day as of last week, with 92% of non-surge intensive care unit beds occupied, according to the city's dashboard.

Last month, the leaders of Massachusetts' biggest health care organizations called on residents to take five steps ahead of the holidays amid "a crisis point" for the industry.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius is filling in for a fourth grade classroom as teacher on Wednesday due to the shortage

Health care is not the only industry being strained by COVID-19. More than 1,000 Boston Public Schools employees were out sick Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting Superintendent Brenda Cassellius to step in as a substitute teacher Wednesday.

And amid the COVID spike, some city workers have been asked to work from home through Jan. 18.