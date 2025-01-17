The excitement is rising as our probability for snow continues to increase for Sunday night in New England. First we enjoy a little warmup and a little chance for rain on Saturday.

Weekend outlook

Today our temps are warm enough to melt away some ice and a little snow we picked up on Cape Cod last night (around 0.5”). Overnight lows drop to below freezing but rebound quickly on a gusty south wind Saturday. Highs jump to the 40s and we have scattered rain moving in by late afternoon through late night. After that system, we open the door to colder air and the set up for snow Sunday. The morning starts off with highs in the 30s and increasing clouds as a coastal low develops off the Carolina coast.

Timing and snowfall totals

We've issued a First Alert for Sunday's snowstorm.

The entire day remains dry, with some clouds and pretty calm conditions. Then by the evening, our storm heads our way. By 7 p.m., a few snow showers move in south to north as a northeasterly wind takes hold. As the low strengthens and passes by “the benchmark," it swings in more wind and snow. Some ocean enhanced bands are possible, and this helps to crank out higher snow rates, which helps to cool our temps to increase some snow totals.

By midnight, our mixing continues to turn to more snow on the South Shore, in Boston, and on the Cape and islands. That rain/snow line sets up near the upper Cape initially and then moves southeast overnight.

The back half of the storm is where we get the 1-3 inches for southeastern Massachusetts. Meanwhile in Boston we see steady snowfall for several hours and for areas inland.

By Monday morning, we plow out of 3-6 inches of snow. Some areas could see more based on fluffier snow consistency inland.

The storm tapers and moves away by noon Monday. This leads to more arctic air and highs in the 20s.

Wind and coastal concerns

As is typical with an offshore low, we have a period of northeast wind gusts. The pressure center lowers enough to gusts up to 30-40 mph at the coast, with inland spots up to 20 mph overnight Sunday. While this isn’t quite damaging wind, it will be a nuisance wind on top of periods of heavy snow.

The shoreline will see some erosion on beaches as waves increase Monday morning as the low departs to the Canadian Maritimes. No coastal flooding is expected since tides are astronomically low.

Polar vortex brings coldest air in 2 years

Prepare for some wicked cold. The coldest air in two years creeps in Monday with highs in the 20s, but wait... there’s more. Highs fall to the teens Tuesday and Wednesday with lows around zero in southern New England.

A First Alert has been issued for both days, with wind chills expected to be below zero.

We modify temps later next week as nearby storm systems bring in some precipitation chances to the northeast. Stay tuned on our more active weather pattern next week.

