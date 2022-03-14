UPS Fails to Make Nantucket Ferry Reservations for Its Trucks

The United Parcel Service is scrambling to book reservations with the Steamship Authority for its trucks to make deliveries on Nantucket this summer after an apparent administrative error.

UPS neglected to request reservations during the early priority booking window that the Steamship Authority provides to freight shippers, the Boston Globe reported. Ferries to Nantucket from May to October were booked near capacity for large shipping trucks once officials realized the mistake.

Some Nantucket merchants are beginning to panic, according to the Globe, since a large portion of orders are usually delivered to the island on a UPS truck.