Upscale Chinese restaurant opens in Boston's Seaport District

Earlier this year, it was reported that a local restaurant group was planning to open a new dining spot by the Boston waterfront, and now we have learned that it has debuted.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page (via an Instagram post from the place), Mr. H is now open on Northern Avenue, and as mentioned in an earlier article here, Coje Management Group (Yvonne's, Mariel, Caveau, Ruka, Coquette, Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bars) is behind the new restaurant. The website for the place says that it is "a modern Chinese restaurant that weaves a sophisticated reverence for the cuisines of mainland China & Taiwan with the vibrant, intimate energy of a Shanghainese cocktail lounge" and that it is "a sanctuary of intimacy and elegance, offering a refined dining experience that captivates both day and night."

The address for Mr. H is 225 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA, 02210. Its website is at https://mrhchinese.com/

