Upscale local seafood restaurant opening second Boston location

A local group of restaurants known for their seafood will be opening their fifth location--and their second within the city of Boston.

According to an article from The Boston Globe, Row 34 is planning to open in Kenmore Square, moving into a space next to the Hotel Commonwealth and being what co-owners Jeremy Sewall and Shore Gregory say will be the "next generation" of the dining spot. The post mentions that the 170-seat restaurant will offer such favorites as fish and chips and lobster rolls along with some new dishes, and it will have dinner service nightly along with weekend lunch service.

The new location of Row 34, which is hoping to open next summer, will join others in Boston's Fort Point, Cambridge's Kendall Square, Burlington, and Portsmouth, NH. (The website for all locations is at https://www.row34.com/)

