USDA Tapping Cape Cod Residents to Help With Rabies Prevention

The United State Department of Agriculture is calling on Cape Cod residents to help the agency deploy an emergency wildlife rabies vaccination strategy.

The agency is leading a rapid "trap-vaccinate-release" response through the Cape Cod & Southeast Massachusetts Rabies Task Force after a rabid raccoon was detected in the area for the first time in eight years.

The task force says its now looking for residents who would allow wildlife biologist and technicians to access their properties to live capture, vaccinate, tag, and release raccoons and other at-risk wildlife.

The trap-vaccinate-release campaign began on June 14 and is slated to run through July 1.

The coverage areas in need include Yarmouth, Brewster, Harwich and Chatham.

Residents interested in participating are asked to send an email to brian.bjorklund@usda.gov