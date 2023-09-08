Using eyes in the air, police crack down on reckless riders in Lawrence

Multiple people were arrested Thursday and dozens of others issued citations as part of a crackdown on the illegal use of ATVs and dirt bikes in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The operation involved Lawrence Police, Massachusetts State Police, Methuen Police, Andover Police, North Andover Police, Massachusetts Environmental Police and the Essex County Sheriff's Department.

State Police said their Air Wing worked with ground crews in the city to help keep track of the riders and the vehicles. In some cases, police said riders would try to hide their vehicle and escape ground crews on foot, but they were being watched from the air.

All in, Lawrence police say they made eight arrests, seized or towed 19 vehicles, and issued 50 citations.

Illegal use of dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets has become a quality of life concern in many communities as well as a safety issue for other drivers and pedestrians. In Massachusetts, operating an ATV on a public highway is against the law. There was a similar crackdown operation conducted in Brockton in August.

Investigators noted that earlier this week, an MSP Gang Unit officer was hurt when he was assaulted by a suspect while responding to an off-road vehicle incident in Lawrence. The man was arrested for assault and battery on a police officer.