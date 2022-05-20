USS Constitution's 2022 Sailing Season Begins Friday With Double Gun Salute

The USS Constitution is taking a trip around Boston Harbor on Friday, opening its 2022 sailing season.

The famed ship, known as Old Ironsides, was set to depart Charlestown Navy Yard for Castle Island and fire a 21-gun salute visible from Fort Independence at about 11:30 a.m.

Later on, as the Constitution sails past the U.S. Coast Guard station that stands on the site where she was built and launched in 1797, she will fire a 17-gun salute.

"Old Ironsides" sailed around Boston Harbor for its first topsails-down cruise in nine years.

The public will again be able to take tours of the undefeated ship after she returns to her berth by 3 p.m.

Old Ironsides is the oldest commissioned warship that's still sailing.