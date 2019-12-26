Local
Waltham

Utility Pole Falls Onto 2 Parked Vehicles in Waltham

No injuries were reported in the incident but the vehicles were reportedly heavily damaged

By Alysha Palumbo

By Alysha Palumbo

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Crews were busy Thursday making repairs in Waltham, Massachusetts, after a utility pole came crashing down onto two parked vehicles outside of a church, police said.

The utility pole fell at about 7 a.m. when police said a trash truck emptying a waste container in the back of the parking lot accidentally struck the pole and sent it crashing onto a Nissan Sentra and Honda CRV below.

No one was inside either of the vehicles and no injuries were reported. Both vehicles, however, were heavily damaged.

Local

forecast 31 mins ago

Warm Front Brings Wintry Mix to North, Dry Temperatures to South

paying it forward 3 hours ago

Webster Church to Give Parishioners $30K in Cash, Challenges Them to Help Others

The owner of the Nissan Sentra, which bore the brunt of the damage, told NBC10 Boston she and the owner of the Honda live in an adjacent apartment building. She said she didn't even hear the crash.

"I just got woken up by the police, just a police call that if I own a Nissan Sentra. And I was just shocked and surprised and they were like, 'Please come out to the back here,'" Nissan Sentra owner Stella Nambajjwe recalled. "I come out and I find my car crushed. I just couldn't believe it."

Nambajjwe says she's working with her insurance company to get a rental vehicle to get her to work in Watertown. She added that from now on, she'll park away from utility poles.

"It was just unfortunate that I put it there yesterday," Nambajjwe said referring to the parking lot. "It was full and that was the only spot available."

Crews spent the morning replacing the pole and then remained on the scene replacing lines. It was unclear how long they would be there.

This article tagged under:

Walthamcrashutility poleAdams StreetMaple Street
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us