Uxbridge building evacuated after storm causes partial roof collapse

A serious storm moving through Massachusetts Wednesday caused a roof to partially collapse on a building in Uxbridge, sending one person to the hospital.

Uxbridge Police Chief Marc Montminy tells NBC10 Boston that at least eight people who live in the 3-story building on South Main Street with multiple residential units had to be evacuated overnight.

“The heavy rains on the roof, caused the wall to separate from the roof and part of the façade ended up in the roadway and water poured into the building,” said Montminy, whose office is in the building that was damaged in the storm.

Stormy weather on Wednesday knocked out power to many and caused heavy flooding.

The police and fire chief in town say the person who was hurt is expected to make a full recovery, and they were taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

For some, though, their troubles have just begun.

“I know there were a lot of families that lived upstairs. There was a family right above my office that just had a young child and I know it’s gonna be tough this time especially," said Kevin Quinlan, an Uxbridge lawyer whose office is inside the building.

“I have a jury trial tomorrow, that’s probably not going to happen,” Quinlan remarked, noting his inability to get into his office. "All the evidence that have is in there, my opening and my closing statements that I drafted are in there, I just doubt that I’ll be prepared.”

“I’ll work from home,” he continued. "I’m told we are not allowed to enter until it’s at least surveyed by an engineer.”

It's unclear when the building could reopen. Officials haven't yet provided any kind of timeline. Until the building is deemed safe, however, no one will be allowed inside, and no cars will be able to use the road out front.