Uxbridge

Uxbridge school superintendent arrested on drunk driving charges

Michael Baldassarre, 51, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent driving

By Thea DiGiammerino

A file photo of Uxbridge Superintendent Michael Baldassarre.
NBC10 Boston

The Uxbridge Public Schools superintendent has been arrested on drunk driving charges, accused of speeding at 100 mph and nearly causing a crash on Interstate 495 in Bolton.

Michael Baldassarre, 51, a Concord resident, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent driving and faces civil infractions for speeding and marked lanes violation. He was released on personal recognizance after his arraignment in Clinton District Court on Tuesday.

The Worcester Telegram identifies Baldassarre was the superintendent of Uxbridge Public Schools.

Baldassarre was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Saturday when he was stopped by Massachusetts State Police, according to court documents The trooper noted that he saw Baldassarre's vehicle nearly collide with another before pulling him over.

According to the trooper's narrative, Baldassarre's eyes were red, glassy and bloodshot, he was slurring his words, and he smelled of alcohol. When asked if he'd been drinking, Baldassarre said he'd had a couple of drinks, according to the paperwork. Baldassarre was asked to step out of the vehicle to take field sobriety tests -- he failed or refused them.

The interaction was captured on the trooper's body-worn camera, according to the criminal complaint.

Police described him as "uncooperative" when he was taken to the Leominster barracks. Investigators said they found a receipt from a Worcester bar on him, which listed wine, liquor and beer as charges. Baldassarre told troopers he was driving home to Concord from Worcester.

The Uxbridge School Committee will vote on an interim superintendent Tuesday, according to the meeting agenda.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

