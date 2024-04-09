Uxbridge student injured after laptop malfunctions during MCAS testing

A student in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, was injured on Tuesday morning when their laptop malfunctioned during MCAS testing.

School Superintendent Michael Baldassarre said MCAS testing at Whitin Intermediate School has been put on hold in the wake of the incident.

Officials said that around 9:30 a.m., a school-owned laptop provided to a student taking a scheduled English Language Arts MCAS exam malfunctioned and began smoking, prompting a building evacuation. The student suffered burns on their hands and was taken to an area hospital by their guardian for treatment.

A staff member activated the fire alarm, and all students and staff were evacuated safely, school officials said.

The Uxbridge Fire Department responded to the scene to clear and ventilate the building, and students and staff were able to return to the school around 10:45 a.m.

MCAS testing was stopped during this time.

Previously scheduled English Language Arts testing for third graders -- the only other MCAS taking place -- proceeded as normal at the Taft Early Learning Center.

The English Language Arts MCAS testing for Whitin Intermediate School students in grades 4-7 has been put on hold until further notice. School officials said they are working with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to determine a plan for testing to move forward.

School officials are also working with the laptop supplier to determine how the laptop malfunctioned and to make sure the devices are safe for future testing.

"The safety of our students is paramount and we will be taking the necessary steps to ensure that something like this does not occur in the future," Baldassarre said in a statement. "We would like to recognize the quick response of the staff members in the library who worked to evacuate students quickly and safely as well as the Uxbridge Fire Department who responded to the scene."