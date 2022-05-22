Local

Vacancies Effectively Shut Down Small Maine Town

By The Associated Press

A small town in Maine has effectively shut down because it no longer has a town clerk, code enforcement officer, assessor or animal control officer.

The Bangor Daily News reports that Christen Bouchard resigned last month from her position as town clerk in Passadumkeag, a town of about 350 residents north of Bangor. She also had been serving as deputy treasurer and was in charge of licensing pets, registering vehicles and maintaining vital records.

The town office has been closed since April 21, and it’s unclear when some of the key positions might be filled.

