Vaccination Clinic Opens at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket

The goal is to make getting vaccinations as convenient as possible

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

With no baseball team in town, McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket is being put to good use with the opening of a vaccination clinic at the site on Wednesday.

The drive-up, walk-up site will be open every Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., according to a statement from the city.

Residents can make an appointment for a shot at the state’s vaccine signup portal, but people without an appointment are also welcome and encouraged, city officials said.

“We want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to get a vaccine,” Pawtucket Public Health and Equity Leader Elizabeth Moreira said. “We believe that opening this site gives everyone another great option for vaccination appointments later on in the day.”

The clinic will be run in partnership with the Rhode Island National Guard and Rhode Island Medical Reserve Corps Disaster Medical Assistance Team.

The COVID-19 testing site at the stadium will continue operating.

