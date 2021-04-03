Vaccination Sites Across Mass. Prioritize Shots for Educators

Massachusetts' mass COVID-19 vaccination sites are prioritizing shots for educators and school staff on Saturday as the state readies to fully re-open schools for in-person learning.

Saturday marks the second of four days the state has designated for its seven mass vaccination sites to only offer first dose appointments for K-12 educators, K-12 school staff and child care workers. The sites will also offer educator-only vaccinations on April 10 and April 11.

A total of 400,000 school and childcare workers are eligible for a vaccine in the state, officials say.

While some had to wait longer than they had hoped for educators to become eligible, teachers and staff members of childcare centers alike are glad to be included now.

“We were really waiting in line and we kept getting pushed back further and further and then when they recognized all teachers and included us in that, that was really important," said Pam Penton from the Meeting House Child Care Center.

The seven mass vaccination sites include Gillette Stadium, the Hynes Convention Center, the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, the DoubleTree in Danvers, the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, the Natick Mall and the former Circuit City in Dartmouth.

A new mass vaccination site at the Hynes Convention Center opens Thursday for a soft launch of what will become the largest-scale clinic in Massachusetts and a replacement for the one at Fenway Park.

Educators are required to use the preregistration system to request an appointment at one of the seven mass vaccination sites and authenticate they are a K-12 educator, K-12 staff member or child care worker.

Workers eligible for the educator-only vaccine days include but are not limited to educators, paraprofessionals /education support professionals, childcare educators, childcare program directors, district and school administrators, custodial staff and food service staff. For a full list of those eligible, click here.