Vaccine Mandate for Mass. State House Proposed by Lawmakers

Lawmakers will take up a vaccine mandate for themselves and workers here at the Massachusetts State House on Beacon Hill.

House leaders propose anyone who wants to work from the state house will need to be vaccinated.

Some republicans have come out against the mandate saying that they work for the people, not the legislature and should be allowed in the building regardless of vaccination status. That, and they have a right to privacy when it comes to their medical history.

The mandate would be the first step in reopening the state house. Because of the pandemic, a lot of business has been conducted virtually.

Right now there is limited access to the state house; the general public is no longer allowed inside.