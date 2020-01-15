Local
College of the Holy Cross

Van Carrying Holy Cross Rowing Team Involved in Fatal Crash in Fla.

Authorities said a 20-year-old woman was killed in the crash in Vero Beach

By Young-Jin Kim

By Young-Jin Kim

Jon Shainman/WPTV-TV

A van carrying members of the Holy Cross women's rowing team was involved in a fatal crash Wednesday in Vero Beach, Florida, authorities said.

Vero Beach police said in a news conference the person killed in the Wednesday morning crash was a 20-year-old woman.

Police officials told WPTV one person in the van was killed. It was not clear if the person was a member of the team.

Local

missing child 2 hours ago

Police Seek Information on Missing 10-Year-Old Girl in Cranston, RI

3 hours ago

Fairmont Copley’s Former Canine Ambassador Carly Has Died

The Worcester, Massachusetts-based school confirmed the team had been involved in the crash.

"This morning, members of the Holy Cross women's rowing team were involved in a serious crash while traveling in Florida," the school said.

"The College is in contact with authorities in Florida and is in the process of gathering more information. Holy Cross has been in touch with the families of those students and coaches and is offering support for all those involved."

The crash happened at the Merril P Barber Bridge and Indian River Boulevard, WPTV reported.

Images from the scene showed damage to a van and a pickup truck.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details emerge.

This article tagged under:

College of the Holy Cross
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us