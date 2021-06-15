Local

i-95

Van Flips, Other Vehicles Involved in Serious Crash on I-95 in Mass.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was seriously hurt in the crash in Newbury

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A crash involving several vehicles on Interstate 95 in northern Massachusetts Tuesday left a van flipped in the highway median and another vehicle in the woods.

State police didn't immediately have many details on the crash, near Scotland Road in Newbury, beyond that it was reported about 3:05 p.m. and one of the vehicles involved was a Hyundai Elantra.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was seriously hurt.

Local

Best states 2 hours ago

New England Has America's 2nd Best State to Live in, New Survey Says

Patriots 2 hours ago

Cam Newton Speaks Out on Patriots' Decision to Draft Mac Jones

Traffic was backed up on the northbound side of I-95.

This developing story will be updated with more information.

This article tagged under:

i-95MassachusettscrashNewbury
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us