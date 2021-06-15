Van Flips, Other Vehicles Involved in Serious Crash on I-95 in Mass.

A crash involving several vehicles on Interstate 95 in northern Massachusetts Tuesday left a van flipped in the highway median and another vehicle in the woods.

State police didn't immediately have many details on the crash, near Scotland Road in Newbury, beyond that it was reported about 3:05 p.m. and one of the vehicles involved was a Hyundai Elantra.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was seriously hurt.

Traffic was backed up on the northbound side of I-95.

This developing story will be updated with more information.