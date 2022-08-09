Vandal Leaves Behind ‘Swath of Destruction' at Homes, Bus Terminal in Burlington, Vermont

A Vermont man is accused of doing tens of thousands of dollars in damage and leaving behind a "swath of destruction" in Burlington as he went about smashing windows early Tuesday morning.

Burlington police said they received more than 20 911 calls beginning around 5 a.m., overwhelming their call center. The calls all reported a man breaking windows, in some cases in rooms where residents were sleeping.

Officers found the man, later identified as 21-year-old Mbyayenge "Robbie" Mafuta, on Charlotte Street as he threw a flowerpot through a window, police said. He was taken into custody.

The investigation determined that there was damage to at least 33 homes on Cherry Street, Golden Place, Locust Terrace, Hayward Street, and Charlotte Street. There is also an estimated $16,000 worth of damage to windows and monitors at the Green Mountain Transit Downtown Transit Center

Police described some victims as being in "significant fear" that someone was breaking into their homes.

Mafuta is known to police, who said they have extensive involvement with him in the past and that he has a history of mental health incidents.

"Given the number of people affected by this morning’s spree, I am hopeful Mr. Mafuta can get the help he needs, but it must be done in a way that truly prevents innocent neighbors from being further victimized," Acting Chief of Police Jon Murad said.

Mafuta is charged with unlawful mischief. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Burlington police at 802-658-2704.