Vandal Slashed Tires of Multiple Cars Parked in Downtown Chelsea

Drivers in Chelsea, Massachusetts, had an unpleasant surprise when they went out to their cars this morning – someone went through downtown slashing tires.

Evelyn Tyler is disabled and needed to use her car Wednesday.

“I have appointments to go to I can’t go nowhere right now I have to be stuck in the house, house-bound.”

She said she didn’t realize there was a problem until she got into the driver’s seat.

A couple of blocks away Bobby Petkiewicj’s van was getting towed to the shop. He said it was going to cost him around $900 for the new tires, and his wife had to stay home from work while they dealt with the issue.

“It’s frustrating I can’t do anything about it,” he said.

Chelsea police told the vehicle owner that a man came through with a machete slashing tires. It happened between midnight and 8 a.m. in the downtown area, with the vandal hitting cars on Broadway and 5th.

Police said multiple cars were vandalized. NBC10 Boston and NECN spotted seven when we arrived.

“If they catch him I think he should be made to pay for everyone’s tires that he sliced,” Tyler said.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man from Chelsea for an unrelated, but similar, incident. Detectives are now looking at surveillance to figure out if that suspect is the same person involved in this vandalism.