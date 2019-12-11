The ban on the sale of vaping products in Massachusetts could be lifted Wednesday, but with tighter restrictions in place.

State health officials were set to vote on whether to lift the ban, which Gov. Charlie Baker announced in September amid concerns over vaping-related lung injuries. They were also slated to vote on whether to implement a new tobacco control law, which would ban all flavored tobacco and e-cigarette products.

Baker announced last month he would lift the temporary ban earlier than originally planned. The same day, the Republican governor signed a law that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco and nicotine vaping products, including menthol cigarettes.

The ban on flavored vaping products was placed into effect immediately and his ban on menthol cigarettes was slated to begin June 1, 2020.

Health advocates hailed the laws and argued they focus on public safety. Business owners, however, opposed them and said it hurts their field of work.

The state’s highest court is also waiting to hear about the new regulations before it rules on a lawsuit from the vaping industry.

Massachusetts has flagged 90 probable and confirmed cases of vaping-related lung illnesses and three of those patients have died.