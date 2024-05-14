Vehicle bursts into flames after crashing into pole in Hyannis

A vehicle caught fire early Tuesday morning in Hyannis, Massachusetts.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. on Smith Street near Circle Drive, the Hyannis Fire Department said.

The vehicle hit a utility pole, rolled over and caught fire, officials said.

Four people were able to get out of the vehicle, according to authorities. One was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while the other three suffered minor injuries, officials said.

No further information was released.