Vehicle Crashes Through Store Window at Wrentham Outlets

Police in Wrentham, Massachusetts, say a driver reversed through the front window of the Nike Factory Store at the Wrentham Outlets Friday evening

A vehicle backed through a window and into the Nike Factory Store at the Wrentham Outlets Friday evening.

Police in Wrentham, Massachusetts, say the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. The driver was backing out of a parking space and reversed into the store.

The store was open at the time, but no one inside was injured.

Three people who were in the vehicle were taken to a hospital to be evaluated, but none suffered serious injuries, police said.

No charges have been filed, but police say they are reviewing surveillance footage.

