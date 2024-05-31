Vehicle goes off Route 3 in Plymouth and down embankment

Three people were trapped in a vehicle police say went off Route 3 and down an embankment Friday in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Emergency crews responded around 5 p.m. after the vehicle went off the road and into the Eel River.

Troopers freed three people who were trapped inside, according to Massachusetts State Police, who said the driver and a juvenile passenger suffered serious injuries and were being airlifted to a Boston hospital. The Plymouth Fire Department later said the 50-year-old man driving the vehicle was airlifted, while a 9-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were taken by ambulance to local hospitals.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the left lane was closed and major delays were expected in the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.